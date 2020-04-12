A different type of Easter service

1  of  2
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Easter Sunday services have looked different today. Instead of everyone gathering, families sat down at home to watch services on-air and online.

East Side Lutheran Church’s was one of the services aired on KELOLAND earlier today. Pastor Layne Nelson says he hopes community can endure.

“Humans were created to be in community. And I think we naturally find or seek out ways to be in community, regardless of what the circumstances look like. So even though they might be in their own homes and not participating in a building somewhere else for Easter, my hope is that they will see that call to still find ways to be community. Not just for themselves, but for others,” Pastor Layne Nelson said.

