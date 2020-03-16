City of Sioux Falls officials following new guidelines from CDC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During the Sioux Falls Monday morning police media briefing, City of Sioux Falls Health Department officials say there were no new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in South Dakota over the weekend.

Jill Franken is the public health director for the Sioux Falls Department of Health. She stresses the importance of social distancing and limiting yourself to gatherings of less than 50 people. Franken also says washing your hands is one of the best ways to help the spread of germs and help the spread of this disease.

Everyone, in every venue, should look at how to avoid being in crowds of people,” Jill Franken

Franken adds that the guidance from the CDC the city is following calls for those measures for the next eight weeks.

Sioux Falls Superintendent Brian Maher agrees with Franken and says you should also have a family plan in place. He says there are ways to have fun while social distancing yourselves. He encourages families to practice stimulating activities instead of meaningless past times.

Maher goes on to say that the school district is making sure they have options both technologically and otherwise for students to continue to learn while not in school.

Maher also says he will follow the Department of Education’s guidance, but looking down the road, it’s too early to determine whether the events the school has in place will be cancelled or postponed. He goes on to say that students may not be in school next Monday, but when school resumes, he says social distancing will be practiced.

Mayor Paul TenHaken was also present at the media briefing Monday morning.

TenHaken says the city does not have the ability to close businesses and they cannot mandate closures, but they are recommending that businesses follow the precautions that city facilities are taking.