SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Urban Indian Health clinic is putting a pause on giving out free COVID-19 rapid tests until they get a new shipment.

Last week, the clinic was giving out free tests to anyone who needed them. The entire team at Urban Indian Health takes COVID tests every Tuesday, so they have to reserve some of them for their employees.

The clinic says to check in on Monday to see what their availability is.