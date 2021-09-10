93 school districts enrolled in state’s free COVID-19 testing program

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Back To School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — So far, 93 South Dakota school districts plan to take part in the state’s free COVID-19 testing program. 

The program is voluntary and districts can decide how they want to use the tests. 

One option is to offer students weekly COVID-19 testing, but the Department of Education doesn’t expect many districts to do that.

The Sioux Falls School District will not be offering weekly tests, but will allow test kits to be sent home with students and staff members who have symptoms. 

As of Thursday, the district was still waiting to receive supplies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 