93 school districts enrolled in state’s free COVID-19 testing program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — So far, 93 South Dakota school districts plan to take part in the state’s free COVID-19 testing program.

The program is voluntary and districts can decide how they want to use the tests.

One option is to offer students weekly COVID-19 testing, but the Department of Education doesn’t expect many districts to do that.

The Sioux Falls School District will not be offering weekly tests, but will allow test kits to be sent home with students and staff members who have symptoms.

As of Thursday, the district was still waiting to receive supplies.