80% of Good Samaritan Society residents have gotten booster shots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We’re getting closer to the holidays and doctors are encouraging people to get vaccinated and boosted. For those living in long term care facilities, getting the shot can make a difference. According to the CDC, just over 50% of long term care residents have received their boosters.

Gordon Lovell is a resident at the Sioux Falls Village nursing home, which is part of the Good Samaritan Society.

He got his booster shot in October.

“For my family, and myself, I didn’t want to get sick because I heard it’s not good, so therefore I got my shots and my booster shot,” Sioux Falls Village nursing home resident, Gordon Lovell said.

He’s one of many residents who have rolled up their sleeves to get a booster shot.

“We are really leading the industry right now with over 80% of eligible residents getting boostered, and everyday people become eligible and our teams work really hard to talk to those families ahead of time, make the residents aware of their options and be able to work with our pharmacy partners,” said DeeAndra Sandgren, nursing and clinical services consultant for the Good Samaritan Society.

That 80% includes the entire Good Samaritan Society, which is in 22 states.

“Many of our residents have already survived different things and have seen different illnesses eradicated by vaccines so they understand how important that is, and they really want the opportunity to enjoy time with their friends and families, so they stepped up right away,” Sandgren said.

The booster shot can help provide an extra layer of protection against COVID-19.

“I think getting your booster right now when you’re eligible is the fastest way out of this pandemic, it’s proven that it works,” Sandgren said.

Which is why Lovell hopes others take the time to get their booster shots.

“If you love yourself and your family, the booster shot is important,” Lovell said.

Sandgren says that across the Good Samaritan Society, 90% of residents are considered fully vaccinated.