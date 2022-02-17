SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported eight COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,766, up from Wednesday (2,758,). The deaths include five males and three females in the following age ranges: 40-49 (2); 50-59 (1); 70-79 (4) and 80+ (1). The new deaths were reported in the following counties: Charles Mix, Codington, Lincoln, Marshall, Minnehaha and Yankton.

Active cases are now at 9,145, down from Wednesday (9,771).

For the week of Feb. 14, 63 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 223 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from Wednesday (240). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,492 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 393 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case count to 234,084, up from Tuesday (233,692). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

As of Feb. 3, the DOH has combined antigen and PCR COVID-19 numbers to list a total number of confirmed (PCR) and probable (antigen) cases. KELOLAND had combined the PCR and antigen results prior to this for reporting the total number of new cases, but we did previously track the separated antigen and PCR cases.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 16.3% for Feb. 9 – 15.

The number of recovered cases is at 222,173.

The numbers for the variants cases were not updated as of 11 a.m. There have been 1,425 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 562, up from Wednesday (499).

On Nov. 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 70.71% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 57.9% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 31.6% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 663,419 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 463,629 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,305 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 172,918 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 254,772 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 114,252 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 87,944 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,624 have received a Janssen booster.