8 more COVID-19 deaths, 83 new cases reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa health officials said eight more people have died from COVID-19 in Iowa, and 83 new cases of the disease were reported Sunday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday that the statewide total of coronavirus cases grew to at least 868, and 22 people in Iowa have died from the virus since the outbreak began. The new deaths included three people in Polk County who were older than 61.

The other deaths were reported in Appanoose, Johnson, Linn, Scott and Washington counties. Each of those counties reported one death of a person who was older than 61.