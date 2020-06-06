Breaking News
COVID-19 in SD: 90 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 65; Active cases at 1029

8 more COVID-19 deaths, 345 new positive cases in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Health officials are reporting eight more deaths from the coronavirus in Iowa and 345 new positive cases.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said the news cases bring the statewide total to 21,438 as of Saturday morning. There have now been 597 deaths.

Reports say 299 patients currently are hospitalized, with 102 listed in intensive care and 62 on ventilators. There were 23 patients admitted in the last 24-hours.

Hospitalization data continues to show flat or downward trends since an apparent peak around May.

