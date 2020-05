KELOLAND News received an update Monday night on the COVID-19 outbreak at the Good Samaritan Society Village, in Sioux Falls.

We’re told that six more residents have died of the virus in just the last few days. That brings the total number of people who’ve died of COVID 19 at the village to 13.

All together 97 residents and staff members have tested positive. Many of those staff members have recovered and are now back at work.