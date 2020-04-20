50 new positive cases, 13 new hospitalizations announced as active cases decrease

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases in South Dakota decreased as the total amount of positive COVID-19 cases increased to 1,685, according to new numbers announced by the state department of health on Monday.

Total positive cases increased by 50, up from Sunday (1,635). Recoveries increased to 709, 63 more than Sunday (646). Active cases, which declined by one on Sunday, went down to 969 from Sunday (982).

Cumulative hospitalizations increased by 13 for a total of 87, up from Sunday (74).

Deaths remained at seven.

Negative tests went to 10,651, up from Sunday (10,427).

Total cases in Minnehaha County went a 1,405, 43 more than Sunday (1,362). Recoveries in Minnehaha County increased to 514, up from Sunday (455). Lincoln County reached 95 positive cases, up from Sunday (90).

