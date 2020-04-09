447 COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, with 15 new recoveries reported

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota passed the 400 mark on Thursday.
The latest results released by the state Department of Health show an increase of 54 positive cases for a total of 447, up from Wednesday (393). Recoveries reached 161 with 15 new recoveries announced, up from Wednesday (146).
There are no new deaths reported in the state from COVID-19, so that total remains at six.
Active cases are at 280, up from Wednesday (241). Cumulative hospitalizations are at 27, up 1 from Wednesday (26). Negative tests went to 6,700, up 345 from Wednesday (6,355).
46 of the new 54 cases are in Minnehaha County.
