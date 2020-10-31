34 prison staff members currently have COVID-19, says Secretary of Corrections

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The pandemic has been challenging for a lot workplaces, including the state penitentiary. Secretary of Corrections:

54 workers at the Sioux Falls prison have tested positive since the pandemic began. 34 of them currently have active cases. Workers at many of the state’s other prisons have also tested positive.

The corrections secretary says staffing is always a challenge; even more so during a pandemic. He praises the staff for being resilient and adapting to constant change.
