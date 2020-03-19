Breaking News
3 new COVID-19 cases in Beadle County
A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota updated COVID-19 case numbers again on Thursday. There are three more positive cases, all of which are in Beadle County.

All are high-risk and still being determined if they are community spread. Governor Kristi Noem says some of these people have been in contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19. Some of these new positive cases have traveled as well, she said.

94 tests were run Thursday. Out of those 94, three tested positive. Two of the new positive cases are men and one is a woman. The age range is from 30-69. Noem said some tested were high-priority because they worked in the healthcare system.

Earlier Thursday, test results showed 385 cases were pending and 551 negative.

