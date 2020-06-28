Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 91 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 91; Active cases at 818

2nd Minnesota inmate dies after testing COVID-19 positive

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – State corrections officials say a second Minnesota prison inmate has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections says 71-year-old Leroy Wallace Bergstrom died at a hospital on Saturday. The department says Bergstrom tested positive for COVID-19 on June 10. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending. Bergstrom was an inmate at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault.

Another Faribault inmate, 43-year-old Adrian Raymaar Keys, died Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19. The Corrections Department says one incarcerated person in Minnesota remains hospitalized.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 
More Contests