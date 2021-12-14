284 people in South Dakota currently hospitalized due to COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota are the highest they’ve been all year.

Tuesday the state is reporting 284 people are hospitalized with the virus.

The last time that many people with COVID-19 were in South Dakota hospitals was in December of 2020.

State health officials also confirmed that four more people with the virus have died.

Sanford Health says right now, there are 224 coronavirus patients in Sanford hospitals. As we continue to see, almost all of the people being hospitalized are unvaccinated.