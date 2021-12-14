284 people in South Dakota currently hospitalized due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota are the highest they’ve been all year.

Tuesday the state is reporting 284 people are hospitalized with the virus.

The last time that many people with COVID-19 were in South Dakota hospitals was in December of 2020.
State health officials also confirmed that four more people with the virus have died.

Sanford Health says right now, there are 224 coronavirus patients in Sanford hospitals. As we continue to see, almost all of the people being hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 