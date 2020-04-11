238 positive COVID-19 cases at Smithfield, Gov. Noem, Mayor TenHaken call for action

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – “Today I’m going to visit with you a little bit about Smithfield in a letter that the mayor of Sioux Falls, Paul TenHaken, and I are sending to Smithfield making some recommendations for them,” Gov. Kristi Noem said.

The governor and mayor both want Smithfield to stop operations.

There are now 626 total positive COVID-19 cases- that is an increase of 90 from yesterday.

The number of deaths has stayed the same, at six. The number of recovered has increased by twelve, from 177 to 189. Of the 90 new cases we learned about today, nearly all, 86 are in Minnehaha County.

238 of the now 438 positive cases in Minnehaha County are people who work at Smithfield Foods. Now, the governor and the mayor want operations to be suspended there.

“Today I am sending a joint letter with the mayor to Smithfield’s president and CEO. We recommend in that letter that Smithfield operations suspend for a minimum of 14 days as soon as possible to protect the employees, families, the Sioux Falls community and the people of South Dakota. This isolation period is consistent with what we understand as the incubation period of COVID-19,” Gov. Kristi Noem said.

Right after we heard from the governor at her* news conference in Pierre, we heard from Mayor Paul Ten Haken at one in Sioux Falls. You can watch both press conferences in this story.