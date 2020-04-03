22 new COVID-19 cases announced, 187 total with 69 total recoveries in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after 36 new COVID-19 cases were announced, South Dakota saw another increase in the number of new positive cases.

On Friday, the state department of health announced a total of 187 positive coronavirus cases in the state, up from Thursday (165). There were 22 new cases announced, after 36 new cases were announced Thursday.

Recoveries increased 12, up from 57 on Thursday to 69 total.

Active cases, currently positive COVID-19 cases, increased to 116 from Thursday (106). Collective total hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are at 17, the same as Thursday.

Negative tests are at 4,593, up from Thursday (4,217).

Counties with “substantial” community spread are Minnehaha, Beadle, Lincoln and Lawrence.

Stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage online and on-air, including a media briefing with department of health officials at 11:45 a.m. and Gov. Kristi Noem’s briefing at 1 p.m.