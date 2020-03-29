Breaking News
22 new cases of COVID-19 brings South Dakota’s total to 90

22 new cases of COVID-19 brings South Dakota’s total to 90

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — As of Sunday at 11:30 am., South Dakota now has 90 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are 3,127 negative cases and 1 pending test. There are now 29 recovered patients.

45 men and 45 women have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Dakota. Saturday, Yankton County saw its first case of the virus. On Sunday, there are 4 positive cases in Yankton County.

Counties with first reported cases:

Clark: 1
Clay: 2
Fall River: 1
Roberts: 1
Turner: 1

Counties with new cases on Sunday, March 29:

Beadle: 4
Codington: 2
Lawrence: 1
Lincoln: 1
Minnehaha: 4
Pennington: 1
Yankton: 3

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss