22 new cases of COVID-19 brings South Dakota’s total to 90

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — As of Sunday at 11:30 am., South Dakota now has 90 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are 3,127 negative cases and 1 pending test. There are now 29 recovered patients.

45 men and 45 women have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Dakota. Saturday, Yankton County saw its first case of the virus. On Sunday, there are 4 positive cases in Yankton County.

Counties with first reported cases:

Clark: 1

Clay: 2

Fall River: 1

Roberts: 1

Turner: 1

Counties with new cases on Sunday, March 29:

Beadle: 4

Codington: 2

Lawrence: 1

Lincoln: 1

Minnehaha: 4

Pennington: 1

Yankton: 3