22 new cases of COVID-19 brings South Dakota’s total to 90

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — As of Sunday at 11:30 am., South Dakota now has 90 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are 3,127 negative cases and 1 pending test. There are now 29 recovered patients.
45 men and 45 women have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Dakota. Saturday, Yankton County saw its first case of the virus. On Sunday, there are 4 positive cases in Yankton County.
Counties with first reported cases:
Clark: 1
Clay: 2
Fall River: 1
Roberts: 1
Turner: 1
Counties with new cases on Sunday, March 29:
Beadle: 4
Codington: 2
Lawrence: 1
Lincoln: 1
Minnehaha: 4
Pennington: 1
Yankton: 3