SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were two new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota for the past week.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up two to 3,223. New deaths reported include a woman and a man in the 80+ age range. Deaths were reported in the following counties: Minnehaha and Pennington.

Active cases are now at 202, down from 243 the week before. There were 265 new cases reported in the past week.

As of October 5, 2022, the DOH has updated its COVID-19 dashboard weekly on Wednesdays. The information on community spread is no longer available on the South Dakota DOH page; instead, users are directed to the CDC tracker.

There are 34 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is up from last week (29). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 12,739 total people who have been hospitalized.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The state’s total case count is now at 282,402 up from last week (282,137). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The number of recovered cases is at 278,977.

The DOH now directs users to the CDC page for vaccination information.