12-year-old Sioux Falls student gets first dose of Pfizer covid-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The CDC now says kids as young as 12-years-old can receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.



Monday, the Food and Drug Administration cleared the expanded use of Pfizer’s shots to include kids 12 to 15 and KELOLAND News was there when one Sioux Falls student became one of the first in the country to receive the vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine had previously been authorized for ages 16 and up.

But after Wednesday’s recommendation by the CDC, families like the Pociasks didn’t waste any time getting their 12 year old son, Drew, vaccinated.

“I just like to be more protected when being at activities in school, sports and being with family members and special events with each other,” Drew said.

Some parents still worry about vaccinating children that young, due to fears over side-effects. The Pociasks have no concerns, because health professionals say the vaccine has proven to be safe, even for 12 year olds.

“I think all kids, this has been a rough year for everybody and learning about the pandemic and adapting as well as they all have; whether that be with the school or family members with just their day to day activities and I think as well as a 12 year old can be informed, he’s sharp and astute, things like this are helping us move forward,” Jon Pociask said.

Like a lot of students, Drew had to switch to online learning last year when the pandemic hit, but he’s back in class this year and he feels getting the shot will be one way to make sure it stays like that.

“It was not very fun to have to be away from school and wake up and be on those daily zoom meetings,” Drew said.

Drew says he’s going to encourage his friends to get vaccinated too. He’ll receive his second dose in three weeks.