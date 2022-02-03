SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,677, up from Wednesday (2,665). The new deaths eight males and four females in the following age ranges: 1 death in 30-39, 1 in 40-49, 3 in the 50-59, 1 in the 60-69, 2 in the 70-79, 4 in the 80+.

All 66 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 344 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from Wednesday (355). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,177 total people who have been hospitalized.

On Thursday, there were 733 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 229,671, up from Wednesday (228,938). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

As of Feb. 3, the DOH has combined antigen and PCR COVID-19 numbers to list a total number of confirmed (PCR) and probable (antigen) cases. KELOLAND had combined the PCR and antigen results prior to this for reporting the total number of new cases, but we did previously track the separated antigen and PCR cases.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 29.2% for Jan. 26 – Feb. 1.

Active cases are now at 27,003, down from Wednesday (28,789).

The number of recovered cases is at 199,991.

The DOH has not yet updated the variant counts.

The numbers as of Wednesday, Feb. 2, were: There have been 1,420 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of 91. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

There are 302 Omicron cases.

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 69.75% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 57.02% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 30.437% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 650,118 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 455,229 of the Moderna vaccine and 36,742 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 170,628 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 249,965 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 110,272 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 84,580 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,507 have received a Janssen booster.