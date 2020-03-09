Live Now
11 people tested for Coronavirus in South Dakota; None have come back positive

Coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — So far, South Dakota remains clear of COVID-19. The South Dakota Department of Health posted Monday evening that there have been 11 negative tests run in the state.

There are no positive or pending cases.

On Monday, KELOLAND News reported the state has fewer than 900 test kits, but expect more to come.

KELOLAND News also reported on Monday a Huron-based business has told employees returning from overseas to quarantine themselves for two weeks.

Around the region, there are confirmed cases in Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.

This comes as newly confirmed cases are adding up across the country. The U.S. has more than 600 diagnosed cases with 22 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

