SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health now reports new COVID-19 data once a week with new numbers being reported on Wednesdays going forward.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 11 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,912, up from the previous Wednesday (2,901). The new deaths include five men and six woman in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1); 50-59 (3); 60-69 (1); 70-79 (3); and 80+ (3). New deaths were reported in the following counties: 1 in Beadle, 1 in Bon Homme, 2 in Codington, 1 in Custer, 1 in Dewey, 1 in Grant, 3 in Minnehaha and 1 in Spink.

Active cases are now at 540, up from the previous report (412).

As of April 27, 25 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 38 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, the same as last week (38). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,763 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 277 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 237,812, up from last week (237,535). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 7.2% for April 19 – 25; that’s up from 4.9% the previous week.

The number of recovered cases is at 234,360.

There have been 1,716 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 1,126. The state is also reporting 9 Omicron BA.2 cases.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 72.44% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 59.30% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 33.77% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 683,176 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 476,719 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,949 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 176,313 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 261,021 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 120,800 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 93,040 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,737 have received a Janssen booster.