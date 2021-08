RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Health officials in western South Dakota are hoping an incentive will increase the state’s vaccination rate.

The Black Hills Area Community Foundation, along with Monument Health, is hosting a free vaccine clinic on Thursday, September 2.

The first 90 attendees to receive their shot will get a $100 gift card.

The clinic will be at The Monument from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. mountain time.

Officials will be giving the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.