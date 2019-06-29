Competing for blood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Midwest Ear, Nose & Throat and Sioux Falls Family Vision pulled up their sleeves to see which business could donate the most blood.

This is the 3rd annual competition between the two businesses, and their goal has grown every year.

Whether it’s a camping trip or a weekend at the lake, summertime gets busy.

But Todd Flickema says no matter how busy you are, there’s time to donate blood.

“It’s really easy, it’s absolutely painless, it’s quick. And you get you know, something to drink and a cookie. What could be better?” Flickema said.

Flickema is donating on behalf of Midwest Ear, Nose & Throat, but as you can see, this isn’t the only bloodmobile here.

“It’s an exciting thing where we can sort of have a friendly competition with our neighbors, the eye physicians next door and have a competition to do some good for the community,” Dr. Kenneth Scott said.

Dr. Kenneth Scott says this is the third year Midwest ENT and Sioux Falls Family Vision have competed for the most blood donations.

He says 201 lives were saved during last years event.

Last year the event drew in 74 donors and this year the two businesses have a goal of getting at least 100.

The event is held in the middle of summer each year for more than just good weather.

Scott says this time of year the community blood bank has a high demand for donations.

“I worked in health care a few years ago and that was my first realization that there’s a real need for, help the community blood bank. I didn’t know the importance of it at that time and really it was driven home for me,” Flickema said.

By spreading awareness for the need Flickema hopes more people will choose to donate.

“With our health systems as large as they are there’s a huge need in our community as it continues to grow,” Flickema said.

All donations will stay local and help patients in need in the community.

“I encourage people to participate. It sounds scary a little bit if you’ve never done it before, but really they make it a good experience,” Scott said.

Check out the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank for more information on how to donate blood.