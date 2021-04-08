Community Blood Bank in critical need of A and O blood types

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday, people in Sioux Falls had an opportunity to help save lives. The ‘Bloodmobile’ was out in front of our downtown KELOLAND Media Group station taking donations for the Community Blood Bank.

Ciara Hoffman was one of the donors who stopped by the the blood drive.

“I feel like it’s a way to give back to the community and it’s, you know, I have it, so,” Hoffman said.

She says she tries to give blood multiple times throughout the year.

“Today I got the text message that they were critical of the O blood type and I’m O Positive. So, I was like, oh, I can do it,” Hoffman said.

COVID-19 has prevented the Community Blood Bank from being fully operational, which has impacted blood supply.

“Right now we are in critical need for A pos and O pos blood types and O negative,” Ken Versteeg said.

If you’re interested in donating blood, click here.

Ken Versteeg, the executive director of the Community Blood Bank, says those are the most common blood types.

“In fact, over 70-percent of the population is either A-pos or O-pos and then you put in the O negative, the emergency blood type in there,” Versteeg said. “We are in need right now for people to come in. And this is, you know, not an uncommon thing because we’ve had a lot of critical calls for blood during COVID.”

Versteeg is calling out to the community.

“You know, one of the number one reasons why people don’t donate is because they’ve never been asked to donate,” he said. “So, I’m actually asking people today, please consider donating. If you’ve never donated before in your life, consider donating blood. It’s a little pinch and a minor sting. And I always think about the person on the other end. The person that’s receiving the blood transfusion. They’re in such great pain and they’re in such need for life-saving blood to sustain life and provide hope to their family members and friends around that patient.”