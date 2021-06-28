Communities come together to raise funds for Wall Ambulance’s new cardiac monitor

WALL, S.D. (KELO) — After raising thousands of dollars, the Wall Ambulance crew has finally received its brand new cardiac monitor.

This out-of-date cardiac monitor is being replaced by the brand new one

Carrie Schell, with Wall Ambulance, says the timing couldn’t be better. They see more calls during tourism season.

“And we have to treat everything immediately and be ready to go if something were to happen, if we didn’t have the proper equipment, I couldn’t imagine,” Schell said.

The new equipment wouldn’t be here without the community’s support.

This LifePack 15 Cardiac Monitor cost around $31,000. Just through fundraising, the Wall Ambulance was able to raise $25,000.

“I am so grateful for our community, this has been huge to come up with funding let alone 25-thousand dollars in a rural area, that is amazing to us and it really shows the support of the community behind the first-responders,” Schell said.

One of the sponsors, Rick Hustead is also one of the owners of Wall Drug.

“The ambulance service in Wall is hugely important to our local citizens and surrounding area and all the traveling public that stop. It’s very important that we have that kind of capability,” Hustead said.

Ultimately so fire crews, members of the Wall community, and thousands of tourists can feel safe in case of any emergency.

“We can save a life and our equipment is up-to-date,” Schell said.

Wall has two ambulances in town, so they are hoping to get a second monitor.