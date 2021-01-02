SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many, the holidays looked different this year than in years past.

Bruce Gebauer spent Christmas much different than usual in 2020, not attending his usual family get together.

He checked into Sanford Health in early December for back surgery, and won’t be back home until mid-January.

“Earlier this month I had a compressed disc, and they had to do back surgery on it, which kind of paralyzed me from the waist down. So I’m in rehab to regain my legs,” Gebauer said.

Fortunately his wife and son were able to visit, but he still missed out on spending time with extended family members.

“Typically at Christmas, that’s what it involves. It’s not just the ones that are local and able to come and visit you, but those that live further away,” Lisa Klein said.

In an effort to keep loved ones connected, even if it couldn’t be in person, staff at Sanford Health, including Lisa Klein started ‘operation Christmas message’.

“Our mission was to spread cheer throughout everybody that was near. And we brought in some photo props and helped the patients with their own devices either take photos or do a Christmas video message and send that out to those that they wanted to,” Klein said.

Gebauer sent the video to friends and family and says even though he spent Christmas in the hospital, it was a good holiday.

“It felt good to be able to do it, you know, rather than not communicate with them. So it was nice. They put me by a Christmas tree and a Santa Claus hat and we were very festive,” Gebauer said.

“It was wonderful to hear the different stories of my coworkers when they came back and talked about, you know, this patient, well, you know, the gestures and the fun animation that they were doing. The staff on the unit posed for pictures, it was truly just spreading that good cheer, warming, some hearts,” Klein said.

Klein says the hospital may continue this tradition for years to come.