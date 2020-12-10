SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas is only weeks away, so staff and patients are getting the Sanford Children’s Hospital ready for the holiday.

4-year-old Levi Voorhees was diagnosed with leukemia last December. His mom Kayla says his journey with cancer resulted in spending a lot of time at the Sanford Children’s Hospital.

“He had five rounds of chemo and then we would be in the castle from anywhere from 30 to 40 days. And then we got to be home for just a few days. And then we would go back up for that same amount of time,” Kayla Voorhees said.

That was up until July of this year, when the family learned Levi was in remission and was able to go home.

Levi still spent some time at the castle this December- but this time not for treatment.

“This was our fifth annual Christmas at the castle, and it really is a time, it’s a beautiful time of the year where all of us have many traditions and have many, time to reflect on what’s important,” Carol Cressman said.

Carol Cressman says part of the celebration includes a Christmas tree lighting, where one patient is chosen as the ‘royal switch master’, in charge of lighting up the tree. This year Levi held that title.

“The drums were playing and… we just, started the Christmas tree up,” Levi said.

Kayla says the celebration was emotional, bringing back past memories but also a time to bring up the spirits of those still in their journeys at the castle.

“Knowing how many hours we spent looking out of those windows in the castle, and then being the ones you know we switched roles, being the ones down on the line, looking up and waving. It was just, it was fun. And it meant so much,” kayla said.

“There’s nothing that gives us more joy when we’re, you know, the little noses stuck on the window that are wanting to watch the lights and to see that moment when the light comes alive, it is such an amazing space,” Cressman said.

Giving the family a Christmas gift, with a priceless tag.

This year’s event was also able to be live-streamed into all patients’ rooms in order to make sure everyone could be a part of the celebration.