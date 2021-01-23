Chiropractors seeing influx in business related to work from home aches and pains

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — At the start of the pandemic, many were forced to begin working from home.

Now, a local chiropractor says business is booming due to the pain created from too much sitting, and staring at screens.

“People didn’t want to go out, but they were working from home and then all of a sudden they’re like, I can’t take this anymore. I got to get in and get some work. Cause they’re just suffering,” Dr. Paul Bunkers said.

Dr. Paul Bunkers says there are some simple steps you can take to minimize your pain. Aside from getting adjusted, he recommends people stand up for even just one minute every 40 minutes. He also says sitting up straight can be a big help.