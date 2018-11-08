Chiropractic Care For Infants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - If your baby is dealing with acid reflux your first thought may be scheduling a trip to the doctor.

But a local chiropractic office says you may want to consider scheduling an appointment with your chiropractor as well.

Soon after Dani Spykerboer gave birth to her daughter, she began combating an acid reflux issue.

"She was spitting up like crazy, like a ridiculous amount and because of that she wasn't gaining any weight," Spykerboer said.

She was spending nearly $50 dollars on special formula meant for infants with acid reflux, in addition to doctor's appointments.

Feeling desperate, she turned to chiropractic care.

"Our last GI doctor said her spitting up was a laundry issue so... chiropractic was my last option and I'm glad I finally tried it," Spykerboer said.

When you think of a chiropractic visit, cracking and twisting may come to mind.

But at Highest Health Chiropractic you'll receive quite the opposite.

"There's no popping, there's no cracking. The pressure that's used to adjust an infant is about the same as if you're checking a tomato or an avocado to see if it's ripe or not," Dr. Nate DeJong said.

DeJong most commonly sees infants for acid reflux, colick, ear infections, and constipation.

But it's not only after a baby is born that an adjustment can help with.

Experts say chiropractic care can not only help throughout your pregnancy but can continue helping you after giving birth.

"There's research showing how chiropractic care can reduce labor pain and delivery time and then also through that carrying, leading up to delivery help them be much more comfortable," DeJong said.

For Amanda Feste, that proved true.

"I had super bad pains, pelvic pains and stuff and I had started doing research like what can I do to get that to go away," Feste said.

The mother of two turned to her doctor but found no relief.

"I started coming to Dr. Nate and within one adjustment I already was having less pains and then we've been continuing since then and our youngest is almost two now," Feste said.

But before DeJong begins his care he says it's important all patients are informed.

"They could be apprehensive to doing that, thinking well this is just another thing that we're going to try and it's not going to work. So we want to be able to walk them through that process as well to know exactly what's going on so they feel comfortable," DeJong said.

Providing relief not only physically, but mentally.

