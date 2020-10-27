Chaplain goes virtual

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since the pandemic started, many have been unable to attend religious gatherings in person.

For memory care residents at Good Samaritan Society Prairie Creek, routine is everything.

“It’s very important. That routine and that daily structure gives them that sense of security that everything is still relatively normal,” Brittany Foos said.

Brittany Foos is the activities director for memory care at Prairie Creek. She says the pandemic has changed some of those routines, but one thing that’s been able to remain the same is receiving weekly services from the chaplain.

“None of them are able to, you know, go to church. And devotions is just a way to keep them in touch with the simple things of their faith and to remind them that God loves them, that he’s present and here with them and they can sing familiar hymns,” Chris Kringen said.

In the past, Chris Kringen would visit memory care residents in person. In order to limit exposure to COVID-19, he started recording his devotions for residents to view instead.

“I just use a laptop or a tablet and do what I would normally do if I were visiting the memory care units,” Kringen said.

All of the recorded services are put in a database for memory care residents to access throughout the week, adding a sense of familiarity to their day to day lives.

“They love the message and there’s usually like a funny joke or they have their favorite songs with it. And they love watching those over and over again. They’re still getting the same connection, even though they’ve seen it a hundred times,” Foos said.

Kringen says being able to provide that connection to residents is rewarding.

“We might get forgetful, but God doesn’t forget us,” Kringen said.

For more information in the services for memory care residents at Prairie Creek, click here.