Changing diet trends

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus pandemic has changed nearly every part of people’s daily lives. That may include what you’ve been eating.

Sitting down at a restaurant for a meal hasn’t been as common since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Kiana Dowdell says she used to eat out often.

“I think that I’ve seen some changes with like the businesses and restaurants closing during the last two months. It’s really forced me to make some personal changes to my eating habits,” Dowdell said.

While she misses the social time eating out provided, she says there are some positives to cooking more meals at home.

“I have decided to like reach out my comfort zone and I’ve looked into dishes. Like sushi bowl was a cauliflower, Buffalo wings and senior Alfredo. And I’d say that this has made me more conscious of my eating habits” Dowdell said.

Registered dietitian Anna Heronimus suggests planning out your meals for the week to not only help your diet, but your budget too.

“Even before quarantine, I always educated my clients on making that meal plan. Sticking to it is going to really help with that budget,” Heronimus said.

She says while some are beginning to reopen, cooking at home doesn’t have to stop.

“When we are able to kind of get out and kind of go back to maybe more of our normal lives, you have more of a recipe database that you realize, hey, I can make five to 10 more recipes than I could before quarantine that are easy and I know tastes good,” Heronumis said.

If you have the extra money and want to treat yourself, she says go for it– and recommends people eat locally to support businesses that have been impacted.

“I would definitely not cut it out of your diet. Enjoying everything in moderation is definitely a part of a healthy diet. And then I think you’re more focused on enjoying and eating out versus it just becoming part of an everyday habit,” Heronimus said.

Heronimus adds that if you live alone and want to eat with someone while practicing social distancing, video calls are a great option.