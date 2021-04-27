CDC has new guidance for mask wearing outdoors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The CDC has new guidance for mask wearing when it comes to being outdoors.

As we start to see warmer weather in KELOLAND, you may find yourself spending more time outside.

Now the CDC says fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks outdoors, unless they are in a large crowd.

“I don’t usually wear a mask outside. If the shop requires it, then we do. I was just in Mint and Basil and Lauriebelles and I know Mint and Basil requires one and Lauriebelles does not,” Macey Strutz said.

“As studies come in, as the evidence helps to guide us, that’s where the CDC is going to make some changes,” vice president medical officer, Dr. Mike Wilde of Sanford Health said.

Previously the CDC had suggested people wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of each other.

“The most recent data, we didn’t have it last summer, we have it now, really looked at truly the incidence of outside spread and compelled them to make the changes that they did, at least that’s my assumption,” Wilde said.

Dr. Wilde says it’s important for people to consider their own risk of COVID-19.

“Think about how at risk are you for having COVID, and the vaccine is not 100% effective, it’s 95%, so it’s really good, but in that off chance you get COVID regardless of being vaccinated, and you’re at high risk for having significant issues with that, is it a good idea for you to be in a large public gathering whether you’re inside or outside, those are decisions you need to make, really weighing those risks,” Wilde said.

The CDC says in some cases, those who have not received a vaccine do not have to wear face coverings, such as being outdoors with members of your household and attending a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends.