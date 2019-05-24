Car and booster seat event at PatientCare EMS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Keeping your child safe while riding in the car is a top priority for parents.

To ensure their safety, Sioux Falls Patient Care EMS offered a free check and installation for drivers during national EMS week.

Jackie Henriksen, mother of 3, says making sure her kids are buckled safely inside her car is number one before getting on the road.

"Growing up my dad would stop the car literally if we ever unbuckled our seatbelts or anything so, you know if we were on the interstate it didn't matter. He would pull over and stop because he was so concerned about our safety so I think that's really embedded in me," Jackie Henriksen said.

To make sure your kids are buckled in correctly, Sioux Falls PatientCare EMS is hosting a booster and car seat installation event, with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and S.D. EMS for Children.

"I think everybody has a general idea and a general concept of how to keep their kids safe but as children grow they require a different size of car seats, different size of booster seats, they size differently and we just want to give them the pointers on how their children best fits into their seat," Scott Christensen said.

Scott Christensen with PatientCare EMS says when it comes to your child's seat it's important to keep in mind your child's height.

"It's not weight based thing but a height thing and generally if you're under 4'9" you probably need a booster seat in order for these straps to fit you where they're supposed to fit you," Christensen said.

Henriksen recently put her 5-year-old son into a new seat, bringing her to the event.

"We just switched Caleb from a full five point harness to this booster at this point and wanted to make sure that it was ok and going to be safe for him," Henriksen said.

If you missed out on today's car seat event you can reach out to Patient care, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, or South Dakota EMS for children for more information.

Because making sure your child gets from point A to point B safely is crucial.

"Proper installation is essential to keep children safe during an accident. That's the whole point of what we're trying to do," Christensen said.

"It's for your kids safety and that's the most important thing," Henriksen said.

To find a child passenger safety technician near you, click here.