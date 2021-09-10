Canton high schoolers get an inside look into the world of health care

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) – This health care simulation truck is usually used to train staff, but today it’s being used to give high school students in Canton a hands-on experience of the medical field.

“We don’t really have this sort of hands-on thing like in the classroom so it was cool to see this more in person,” Kate Stahl, a Canton senior said.

Students were given a walk through of what it looks like to pick a patient up after a car crash, get him in an ambulance and then treat him in the Emergency Room.

“With the collapsed lung, making it possible for them to breathe was really interesting to see with where they put the needle in and how that would help,” Taryn Larson, a Canton junior said.

All of these students are part of a program for future health care professionals.

“The most important thing for a student is give them experiences so that way they have opportunities to really take a look like what the day in the life of that business professional would look like and whether they can see themselves in that particular role,” Linda Heerde, director of Aspire by Sanford, said.

“I’m thinking more family medicine for my health care path so it was kind of interesting to see how family med is also part of what they’re doing in there,” Larson said.

The lesson only lasted a lttle more than an hour… but for many of these students it could have a lasting impact.

“I’m not exactly sure what I want to go into, but it’s nice to see different options that I might have,” Stahl said.

Sanford Health in Canton assisted with the simulation today.