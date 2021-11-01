Brookings County group holding COVID-19 booster shot event

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 56,000 South Dakotans have received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to the state health department.

A two-day vaccination event in Brookings is adding to that number.

Monday was day one for the free COVID-19 booster community vaccination center.

It’s being put on by the Brookings County Pandemic Planning and Coordination Committee.

When Skip Webster became eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot, he knew he wanted it right away.

“My wife has had some medical problems. She’s okay, but just thought I’d join her and be in line with her,” Skip Webster said.

Still, Brookings Health System infection preventionist Bunny Christie says some people are hesitant when it comes to getting a booster dose.

“Because they just don’t want to feel very poorly, but remember that doesn’t last very long. Some people don’t even experience it,” Christie said.

Christie says it’s important to get as much protection as possible against COVID-19, especially heading into the winter months.

If you’re on the fence about getting vaccinated, she says it’s never too late to change your mind and get vaccinated.

“Right now we’re still seeing people in all sorts of hospitals, not just in Brookings but across the entire state, that are hospitalized. We still have people that are dying of COVID, and it’s completely vaccine preventable,” Christie said.

“Way back in the polio shot days it was important then. The flu shot days, important then. And it’s important today as well for the booster on the COVID,” Webster said.

And he hopes to see even more people rolling up their sleeves too.

The community vaccination center is open again Tuesday at the Swiftel Center from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

You can still sign up if you’re eligible for a booster.

If you’re interested, call 605-692-2811.



If you can’t make it to the event, Christie says you should reach out to a local clinic or pharmacy.