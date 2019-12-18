Boost your fitness motivation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Setting fitness goals may be the easiest part of getting on track to a healthier lifestyle.

But it’s actually following through with them that isn’t always easy.

Finding motivation to get up and exercise can be tough.

When you have the choice between sitting around at home or working out, sometimes what’s best isn’t what’s easiest.

“It’s not very motivating to sit at home and just kind of lift the weights that you look at every day… and I don’t know what it is about it. It’s just coming here, bright lights, a lot of people, a lot of people talking, music, it all just adds up to a good time,” Quentin Robertson said.

Quentin Robertson says he’s been a member of various gyms since he was 16, most recently at Sanford Wellness for the last four years.

“It’s more of a community feeling I feel like. You’ve got more people to learn tips from, keep you motivated, hold you accountable, all that good stuff,” Robertson said.

Kim Donelan with Sanford Wellness says just being a member of a gym can help give you the boost you need to accomplish your fitness goals.

“You know, it’s an investment in your health, and so much now is geared toward prevention care,” Donelan said.

She says gyms that offer group fitness and personal training programs can provide people with guidance and safety during their workouts.

And if group fitness or personal training isn’t for you, just being surrounded by others can be motivating.

“So often, you know, and studies show that if we have a relationship with individuals, actual people, as opposed to just a treadmill, you’re going to have success that way,” Donelan said.

Robertson says it doesn’t matter where you’re at in your fitness journey.

While the gym can feel intimidating to some, he says don’t worry.

“We’ve got all different levels. There’s big yoked up body builders, there’s guys that just started out. You know just come in, have fun. Don’t worry about what other people think,” Robertson said.

