Blood drive boosting donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Siouxland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery partnered up with The Community Blood Bank earlier Friday for their second annual community blood drive.

And the timing of the drive makes a big difference, as few blood donations come in during the summer.

To meet the community’s needs, executive director Ken Versteeg says the Community blood bank needs at least 100 donors a day. But with fewer blood donations during the summer, he says the need for donations right now is huge.

“They’re busy taking vacations, they’re busy with ball games and they forget about the need for blood and the need for blood in our community is extremely high because we continue to grow here in Sioux Falls,” Ken Versteeg said.

That’s why blood drives like this one with Siouxland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery are so important.

“We’re very community service oriented. And what a lot of people don’t know about oral surgeons, it’s oral and maxillofacial surgery so we do a lot of facial trauma for both hospital systems and we see the need for blood in a lot of the trauma patients that we service,” Denis Miller said.

This is the second time the dental office is hosting the blood drive. Last year’s drive helped 123 people. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon Denis Miller says this year they’re hoping to raise that number.

“About half of our employees qualify for giving blood for a variety of reasons so we have a lot of employee input as well,” Miller said.

And after doing the good deed, donors receive a free meal, a goodie bag and even a coupon for some free ice cream.

“If people are going to take part of their day or part of their lunch and donate some blood, you know, they deserve something for that,” Miller said.

But if you didn’t make it to this blood drive, Versteeg says you can still donate.

“Either log onto our website at cbblifeblood.org or people can just walk into our donor rooms. We have a donor room at Sanford, in the main lobby of the hospital or we have a donor room over at Avera McKennan in Plaza 2,” Versteeg said.

Versteeg says another option for people interested in donating blood is going to a blood mobile location. To find out where they are parked, click here.