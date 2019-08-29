Beefing up local athletes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local high school athletes are fueling up with more protein thanks to a partnership with the Sanford Sports Science Institute and the South Dakota Beef Industry Council.

The Build Your Base with Beef program launched last year — benefiting both the beef industry and local athletes.

Head football coach at Roosevelt High School Kim Nelson is looking forward to participating in the Build Your Base with Beef program for the second year in a row.

The program gives schools funding to provide beef to athletes during the football season.

“They like it and they also know that it’s good for them and it’s going to help their muscle building after their workout. I think it’s pretty well proven that protein shortly after a workout is pretty effective so,” Nelson said.

Associate Director at the Sanford Sports Science Institute Thayne Munce says the program is in it’s second year of a 3 year pilot.

It has more than doubled it’s participation, starting with 10 schools last year to 27 now.

“It’s a nutrition and activation program where we really promote the value of beef as a premier protein source in the diet of young athletes. But it really goes beyond that as well as providing basic nutrition information and sports nutrition information in fueling before, during and after competition,” Munce said.

The program not only aims to prepare young athletes, but also their families for a successful sports season by helping them develop healthy habits.

“Young athletes in particular really have a lack of knowledge in fueling their body for training and for competition and the recovery process. So there’s a big educational component and then once you educate them you have to give them the tools to be able to implement what they learned,” Munce said.

“There’s a lot of moms of athletes that appreciate maybe a resource for how to feed their kids when they’re working out. Especially a kid that’s maybe a multi-sport athlete and trying to workout and practice and eat and sleep and go to school,” Nelson said.

While this program started out as a pilot program officials are hoping now to take it a step further.

“We’ve gotten interest from other states who have looked at this program and want to replicate it in their state. We’re also looking at taking this to the collegiate level as well,” Munce said.

And with the success so far, that goal may be soon be a reality.

The program also offers athletes and their families access to an educational website with recipes and other nutritional information. To learn more, click here.