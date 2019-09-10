Beef, chicken meals recalled by Hy-Vee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Ready-to-eat beef and chicken products are being recalled by Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not listed on the product label.

The affected beef and chicken products were produced on September 7-8, 2019:

• 20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime MONGOLIAN-STYLE BEEF” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

• 20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime BEEF WITH BROCCOLI” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

• 20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime CASHEW CHICKEN” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

• 20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime SWEET ORANGE CHICKEN” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

• 20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime GENERAL CHICKEN” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

• 20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime SESAME CHICKEN” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

The products have establishment number “EST. 51558” or “P-51558” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating the food.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them; instead, the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can contact Hy-Vee Customer Care Representatives at (800) 722-4098.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Tuesday.