Back to school planning: Physicals and immunizations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As August creeps closer, so does the return to school for KELOLAND students. Buying new notebooks and pencils might be on your back to school planning list, but doctors say another thing should be too — immunizations and physicals.

Royce Hubbard is looking forward to getting back to school next month.

But preparing for school also means a checkup with your doctor.

“Right now is a great time to get them in because once school starts, life gets very busy and its easy to remember to bring kids in for regular check-ups at the pediatrician’s office,” Dr. Bianca Johnson, a pediatrician with Sanford Health said. “So, I would say right now is a great time to get everybody in and make sure that we start off the school year on the right foot.”

While Royce doesn’t need any shots this year, Johnson says they are important before starting kindergarten and middle school.

“With COVID, we’ve actually seen that our vaccination rates have decreased,” Johnson said. “I think because people are generally just trying to stay home and avoid exposures. So we are a little be worried that we could see an increase of illnesses that we haven’t seen in a long time because our vaccinations, because of these decreasing vaccination rates.”

Next year, Royce’s appointment will include immunizations.

“The adolescent vaccines are super important, not only to protect my child but protect his family, friends and anybody that he comes in contact with. So, I’m excited about them, I don’t know if he is,” Jessica Hubbard, Royce’s mom said.

And Johnson says if your child needs both the back-to-school immunizations and COVID-19 vaccine, if they are over 12, those can be scheduled to be done at the same time.