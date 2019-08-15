Avoid hunger while working out

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before and after you workout, dietitians say you may want to make sure you’re having something to eat.

But knowing what’s going to help you rather than hold you back in your workout is important.

Derrick Eich is participating in Sanford Power this summer, a fitness training and education program. The 17-year-old also plays basketball during the school year, and says the first week of the season starts off with double the practices.

“It starts at 6:30 and ends at 8, and then it starts at 3:50 and ends at 6,” Eich said.

With practices before and after school he’s looking at an almost 12 hour day, making breakfast a must.

“Usually I have a protein bar or a cereal,” Eich said.

Registered dietitian Lizzie Kasparek says whether you eat before a workout depends on what kind of exercise you’re doing.

“If they’re just going out for a short jog, something like 30 or 40 minutes, you definitely can make it back to the house and just have like your normal breakfast,” Kasparek said.

But if your workout is expected to be strenuous or last longer than an hour, she says a little food in your stomach is important.

“Have breakfast 1, so even part of your breakfast so like half a banana with peanut butter or a granola bar or a handful of cereal, a handful of nuts. Something like that that’s just going to be small and easy to digest,” Kasparek said.

She says your post workout meal can be the rest of your breakfast, or breakfast 2, and should include protein and carbs to keep you full until it’s time to eat again.

Dietitians say not eating before a tough workout can make the workout harder to get through and leave you feeling hungry.

“It’s very distracting to be hungry, and then it’s really distracting when your energy gets really low and you feel like mentally hey, I’m not there and I don’t want to do this anymore,” Kasparek said.

Not only can your hunger hold you back mentally, it could also make a difference physically.

“If you’re trying to maybe get 6 or 7 reps of something, maybe it’s going to allow you to get that 7th rep,” Kasparek said.

And if you’re short on time in the morning Kasparek suggests packing meals ahead of time to keep your mind and body going throughout the day.

Kasparek says if you have a sensitive stomach, foods high in fiber or fat should be avoided directly after a workout