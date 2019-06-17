Avoid dehydration this summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local parks and pools are busy as warm weather continues in KELOLAND.

But while you’re out having fun in the sun, it’s important to stay hydrated.

It’s easy to get caught up in the fun of summer while you’re out enjoying the outdoors. But experts say keeping water close by is crucial for your health.

“It is important to avoid dehydration, so we can stay healthy and keep our bodies going so we can play longer. So we limit pops and juice and stuff like that and stick to water when we’re outside or out and about,” mom, Meaghan Anderson said.

Weather permitting, Anderson and her kids make it to the park almost every day. She suggests bringing coolers full of water to make sure there’s plenty for both kids and their caregivers.

“Dehydration is when your body doesn’t have the water that it needs. Generally people lose water during the day just by using the restroom, sweating and just spitting saliva. Things like that will cause you to lose water,” Jeff Kaufman, Director of Operations at PatientCare EMS, said.

Kaufman says mild dehydration can present with symptoms such as dry skin, feeling thirsty, dark yellow colored urine, and not urinating as much. He recommends drinking at least a half gallon of water each day, but says the exact amount you need can vary person to person.

If you’re drinking coffee or alcohol you may be even more prone to dehydration, so make sure you’re incorporating extra water while having those beverages.

“I like to get iced coffee a lot and then I try to make sure I have a water with me just so I can, get my ice coffee fix in and then get some water too throughout my day,” Anderson said.

If you or your children aren’t big fans of water Kaufman says it’s ok to occasionally substitute with flavored water.

“You want to take in as much water as you can just to maintain your level. I mean if you’re ill, especially with a fever, diarrhea, vomiting that will increase the risk for dehydration as well,” Kaufman said.

He says if you begin feeling dizzy, confused or irritable you may be experiencing heat exhaustion, which may signal it’s time to call 911.

For more information on staying hydrated this summer, click here.