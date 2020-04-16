Avera Health participates in plasma therapy study for COVID-19 patients

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Avera Health is joining a national coalition to study the effectiveness of plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients. Mayo Clinic is leading the study, which has over a thousand participating sites.

As the number of positive cases of COVID-19 rises in South Dakota, so does the number of people who have recovered.

And now, those recovered patients are being asked to help.

“Collecting plasma from such donors and giving it back to the patients may provide them with immediate clinical benefit,” Dr. Vinod Parameswaran said.

Dr. Parameswaran with Avera Health says recovered COVID-19 patients have antibodies to the virus in their blood. It’s called convalescent plasma, and it’ll be infused into COVID-19 patients being hospitalized with severe or life-threatening symptoms with hopes of improving their symptoms.

“So plasma is the liquid particle of blood and that contains many proteins, some of which are the antibodies proteins that protect us from infections, and they are the protein the body produces in order to fight any infection,” Parameswaran said.

Small international studies have shown improvement of COVID-19 symptoms, and the century old treatment has also shown promise in the past.

“This has been shown with influenza in the 1918 pandemic its been shown with Ebola, it’s been shown with MERS it’s been shown with SARS. So they’re small case series that attest to its benefit,” Parameswaran said.

Avera is currently reaching out to recovered patients for donations, which Parameswaran says can be done 28 days after their symptoms stop.

“We have consented patients here starting this week. The sources would be our own blood donor center, the American Red Cross and the Mayo Clinic,” Parameswaran said.

While there are still a lot of unknowns about the virus, he’s hopeful this treatment will succeed.

“I just hope this whole thing ends quickly and everyone infected with it recovers to the fullest extent and gets back to their lives,” Parameswaran said.

Anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 and has now recovered is a potential plasma donor who can help.

For more information on participating, call the Avera Center for Pediatric and Community Research at 605-504-3154 or email COVID19Plasma@avera.org