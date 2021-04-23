Avera dealing with computer system ‘disruption’ for cancer patients

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Avera Health is dealing with “a service disruption” with its cancer institute.

KELOLAND News reached out to the health system about delays for cancer patients and a spokeswoman confirmed the delays.

“Avera has experienced a service disruption with our computer system for oncology this week. We expect everything to be up and running early next week,” Avera Health Public Relations Manager Michelle Pellman said in a statement.

Oncology is the study of cancer. The “service disruption” may have caused some cancer patients to miss radiation treatments. Avera said it is hoping to minimize those missed treatments.

“Our first priority is to continue caring for our patients during and after the outage. We have a team working on this to minimize the impact of this service disruption,” Pellman said. “Our physicians are actively involved to minimize the impact to patients’ care plans, and ensure that cancer therapies are continuing safely despite the disruption.”