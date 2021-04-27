Avera Cancer Institute impacted by software issues with Elekta

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some local cancer patients missed radiation treatments because of software issues following a cyber-attack.

Avera is among 40 U.S. health systems affected by an outage.

The problems started with a suspected ransomware attack on Elekta earlier this month. The Avera Cancer Institute relies on the company for certain radiation treatments.

Late last week, the health system confirmed there had been a computer service disruption, which affected patient appointments.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson says Avera is working to minimize the impact on treatments.

Our first priority is to continue caring for our patients during and after the outage. We have a large team working on this to minimize the impact of this disruption.

Cale Feller, Director of Media Relations & Corporate Communications, Marketing for Avera Health

There are no reports of patient information being compromised.

