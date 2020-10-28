At-home therapy during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prairie Rehabilitation in Sioux Falls has seen an increase in the need for at home therapy.

After a recent knee surgery in September, Sandra Degeest needed physical therapy.

With the pandemic in full swing, she decided to receive her therapy from the comfort of her own home.

“I decided maybe I should just stay home because I did turn 65. I was in that higher risk group,” Degeest said.

Gina Glasoe says Prairie Rehabilitation has always offered in-home therapy, but since the pandemic started, the need for it has increased.

“I think once people realize that you provide it, they’re like, oh, well, I don’t want to go in and, jeopardize my health by going out into the community. I’d prefer to receive the services in my home,” Glasoe said.

She says at-home therapy provides the same care as an outpatient and doesn’t cost patients any more money either.

And when it comes to a session, safety is a priority.

“My team and I are very good about making sure we are protecting ourselves. We’re asking our clients to mask up too,” Brock said.

Physical therapist Christina Brock visits Degeest’s home three times a week for therapy, utilizing the home as equipment.

“We practice walking around our house, up and down on my stairs, just things that are very practical for a recovery in your own home,” Degeest said.

And in just over a month, she says Degeest is already making progress.

“I love helping people get their balance back their strength back, and really put a smile on their face again because they can move again,” Brock said.

Glasoe adds that Prairie Rehabilitation also offers speech and occupational therapy at-home.