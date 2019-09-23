Are you drinking enough water?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been told time and again it’s important to drink plenty of water each day.

Mike Gould makes sure to drink a few bottles of water each day, but says it wasn’t always a priority in his diet. That all changed last summer while he was mowing a lawn.

“I got dizzy and I sat down on their front porch and the next thing I woke up in the ER, dehydrated. So that taught me a big lesson,” Gould said.

He says the situation was more than just scary — it was an expensive one as well.

“I ended up with a CAT scan and everything else. It was over $8,000 total, so there’s a lesson to be learned there,” Gould said.

There’s no one size fits all when it comes to how many glasses of water we should be drinking, but registered dietitian Kristin Sousek says a good rule of thumb is drinking about half your body weight in ounces per day.

“And then we have to throw in those other factors as far as if you’re active, those types of things are going to require more fluid. Times when you’re sick, times when you’re stressed out, you’re going to want to make sure that you’re keeping yourself much more hydrated,” Sousek said.

While this may be your go-to after a long day at work or school, dietitians say water should still be your go-to when it comes to hydration.

A sugary beverage can be tempting, but Sousek says a good alternative is sparkling water. She says most people aren’t drinking enough water, causing their body not to work properly.

“From your brain to your heart to your kidneys, your GI system, every cell. If we’re not hydrating then we’ve got to make adjustments,” Sousek said.

And when many people should be reaching for water she says they turn to food instead.

“The thirst and the hunger centers in the brain are in the same spots so, because we do live in kind of a more food based we think oh, I must be hungry,” Sousek said.

If you recently ate but still feel hungry, she suggests drinking a glass of water and waiting 15 minutes to see if that feeling goes away before eating again. But if you’re still struggling to get some H2O, make a water schedule you can stick to.

Sousek added that coffee lovers don’t have to worry.

While it is a diuretic, it’s OK to consume it as long as you drink water afterwards.