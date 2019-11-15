Answering your questions about vaping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In South Dakota, it’s illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to buy or use e-cigarettes, but stop by any school and you’ll find the law isn’t stopping a lot of kids from vaping and JUULing.

Even if your child doesn’t vape or JUUL, there’s a good chance one of their close friends does. A recent federal survey found more than one in four high school students admits to vaping in the last month, along with one in ten middle school students. Studies also say a lot of those kids don’t realize they’re inhaling nicotine.

Parents, police and educators will need to work together to turn that trend around.

We want to help you start the conversation. A KELOLAND News Special report will air on December 2 following our 6 o’clock news on KELO-TV. It will include interviews with doctors, students and a local vape shop, as we work to uncover the truth about teen vaping.

If you have questions about teen vaping or would like to share a story

